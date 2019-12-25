IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.20

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and traded as high as $47.40. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 175,702 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $55.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.10.

About IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

