Igor Matushansky Sells 10,404 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,411 shares in the company, valued at $490,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Igor Matushansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08.

Shares of HOOK opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

