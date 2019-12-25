Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Immersion stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. Immersion’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 424.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Immersion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

