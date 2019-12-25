Innova (INN) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $77,921.00 and approximately $384.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Innova has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

