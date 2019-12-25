Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $6.13. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,380 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

