Insider Buying: Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Acquires 65,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Keenan Harry Hohol acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,199.93.

GIS opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. Genesis Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

Genesis Metals Company Profile

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

