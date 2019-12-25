Insider Selling: Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) EVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) EVP William Woolworth III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $17,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLVF opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.46. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

