Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5967 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of PSMB opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $13.94.

