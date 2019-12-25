Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0602 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BSCM stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.