Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BSCE opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

