Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (BSDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:BSDE opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

