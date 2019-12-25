Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

