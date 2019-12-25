Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BSMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $25.12.

