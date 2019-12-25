Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89, approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.