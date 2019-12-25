Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24.

