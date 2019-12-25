Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 5,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,993. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

