Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSMS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. 3,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.