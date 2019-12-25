Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1451 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 74,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,467. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

