Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (IHYV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHYV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

