Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.27.

NYSEARCA UDN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 112,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,960. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

