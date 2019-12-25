Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2744 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

