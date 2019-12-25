Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) rose 0.5% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

