Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. 6,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

