Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (DWTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0488 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

