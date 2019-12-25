Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PXE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

