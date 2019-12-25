Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSEARCA PBJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

