Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3474 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock remained flat at $$28.48 during trading on Wednesday. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,464. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

