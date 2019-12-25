Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

PFIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

