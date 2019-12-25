Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 31st

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3467 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 316 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

