Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on December 31st

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2179 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of IIGV remained flat at $$26.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

