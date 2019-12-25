Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $58.12, 4,079 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 441,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.4498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,400,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299,519 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.