Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 57,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,504. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

