Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3955 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PSMM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 179,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

