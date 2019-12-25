Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (IMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3487 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

