Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (IMFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3144 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shares of IMFI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

