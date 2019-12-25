Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PBTP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

