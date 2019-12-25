Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (PBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. 1,703 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

