Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1023 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

OMFS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

