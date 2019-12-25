Invesco Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

