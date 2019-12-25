Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Shipping ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00394.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEA opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

About Invesco Shipping ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

