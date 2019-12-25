Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2362 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NYSEARCA:SPVU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.