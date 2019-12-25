Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 31st

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1965 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 2,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

