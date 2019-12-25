Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2429 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NYSEARCA EWRE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. 20,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,102. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

