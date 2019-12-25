Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.274 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.21. 38,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

