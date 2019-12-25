Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 31st

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3741 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

RPV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

