Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 53,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

