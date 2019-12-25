Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

IDHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. 1,410 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

