Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on December 31st

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0064 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 43,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

