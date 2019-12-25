Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4639 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

EWSC stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

