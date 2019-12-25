Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

